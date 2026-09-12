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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana man found murdered near canal in Dehlon, police scan CCTV for suspect

Ludhiana man found murdered near canal in Dehlon, police scan CCTV for suspect

Ruldu Singh, 50, had left home with someone on September 10 and never returned; motive remains unclear, accused unidentified

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:54 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The body of Ruldu Singh was found near a canal embankment with multiple stab wounds on his head. File photo
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A 50-year-old man was found murdered at Silon Kalan near Dehlon in Ludhiana, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ruldu Singh. His body was found near a canal embankment, with multiple stab wounds on his head.

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He was divorced several years ago and had two daughters. His brother, Kaka Singh, said Ruldu Singh worked as a well digger.

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It was alleged that Ruldu left home with someone on September 10 at around 12:01 pm, leaving his bike behind, and never returned.

During a search by his family, Ruldu's body was found on Friday in an empty field along the Khanpur canal.

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According to the complaint, Ruldu Singh was assaulted by an unknown person. The attacker struck him several times on the head with a sharp weapon. He died on the spot due to the serious injuries.

“My brother had no enmity with anyone. The person with whom he left home on September 10 could be behind the murder. We are not aware about that unknown person. Police should trace the suspect,” said the deceased's brother.

As per the police, the motive behind the murder is unclear. The accused remain unidentified. Police are working to identify them based on CCTV cameras installed nearby and other clues.

The body was transferred to the mortuary at Dehlon Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Based on the complaint, the Dehlon police station registered a murder case under Section 103 of the BNS.

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