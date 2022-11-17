Ludhiana: Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing minor

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 16

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu sentenced 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to Ajit Kumar (22), a resident of of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana, for physically exploiting 15-year-old girl. The convict was also slapped with Rs 55,000 fine as punishment.

Additional Public Prosecutor Neelam Pathak said a case was registered at the Salem Tabri police station on December 11 on the statement of the father of the girl. The complainant told the police that on December 8 her daughter secretly left the home. Later, he came to know that the accused enticed her away on the promise of marriage. The police arrested the accused after registering a case.