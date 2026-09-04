Ludhiana man gets 5-year jail in 2021 snatching case

The court of Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa convicted a man in a snatching case and sentenced him to five years in jail.

Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, was convicted in a snatching case registered at the Dugri police station in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

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According to the prosecution, on May 21, 2021, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh and other police officials were patrolling and checking suspicious persons at a T-point near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar when they received information that Harpreet had been involved in several incidents of snatching mobile phones and chains across the city. The information claimed he was a drug addict.

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The information received by the police was that he was going towards Sunet village on a silver Bajaj Platina motorcycle without registration plates to sell snatched mobile phones.

Acting on the information, the police set up a checkpoint near Key Hotel and apprehended the convict.

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A total of five witnesses were examined by the prosecution to prove the guilt of the accused.

The court, after examining the evidence, observed that it was proved beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt that the accused had snatched a golden Samsung mobile phone from a complainant around 4 pm on May 20, 2021, in the Atam Nagar area.

After hearing the prosecution and defence, and considering the evidence on record, the court convicted the accused.