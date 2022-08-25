Ludhiana: Man held for forcing minor daughter into prostitution

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

The city police yesterday arrested a man and two others on charges of forcing his 14-year-old daughter into prostitution.

The suspect has been identified as Roshan Masih, the girl’s father, Sunny, both residents of Tajpur, and Man Bahadur of Jamalpur.

The victim’s elder sister told the police that her father made an agreement with Man Bahadur that her younger sister would work in the orchestra, recommended by Bahadur.

“When I came to know about the matter, I enquired at my own level and was shocked to know that her father had sold her minor sister, not for orchestra, but for prostitution. I filed a complaint and the police after registering a case, arrested the three accused on Tuesday,” the complainant alleged.

Investigating officer ASI Randhir Singh said further probe was launched in the case to inquire about the prostitution racket being run by the accused, if any. Interrogation of the victim’s father was on.