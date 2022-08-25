Ludhiana: Man held for forcing minor daughter into prostitution

Ludhiana, August 24
The city police yesterday arrested a man and two others on charges of forcing his 14-year-old daughter into prostitution.
The suspect has been identified as Roshan Masih, the girl’s father, Sunny, both residents of Tajpur, and Man Bahadur of Jamalpur.
The victim’s elder sister told the police that her father made an agreement with Man Bahadur that her younger sister would work in the orchestra, recommended by Bahadur.
“When I came to know about the matter, I enquired at my own level and was shocked to know that her father had sold her minor sister, not for orchestra, but for prostitution. I filed a complaint and the police after registering a case, arrested the three accused on Tuesday,” the complainant alleged.
Investigating officer ASI Randhir Singh said further probe was launched in the case to inquire about the prostitution racket being run by the accused, if any. Interrogation of the victim’s father was on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...