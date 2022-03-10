Ludhiana: Man killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 9

A 40-year-old man, Dalip, was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle while going home from his work place. Usha Rani, wife of deceased lodged a report with the police saying her husband had gone to work at a dhaba near MC office. On his way back, he was hit by a speeding vehicle on GT Road and was shifted to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.