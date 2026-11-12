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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana man killed over old enmity, 7 booked

Ludhiana man killed over old enmity, 7 booked

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Daba SHO inspector Jatinder Kumar said the police are searching for the suspects and they will be nabbed soon. File
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An old enmity between two sides escalated into such an extent that three attackers stopped a middle-aged man on a road and assaulted him with sharp weapons, resulting in his death.

According to the Daba police, the deceased has been identified as Parmjeet Singh, a resident of Mohalla Mahinder Nagar.

On the complaint of his wife Amandeep Kaur, the Daba police registered a case against Jatinder Sharma, a resident of Ishar Nagar, Lavish Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Rohit Kumar of Sukhdev Nagar and four unidentified attackers.

Daba Station House Officer inspector Jatinder Kumar said the police were searching for the suspects and they would be arrested soon.

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In her complaint, Amandeep Kaur stated that her husband Parmjeet Singh had an old enmity with the suspects. Around 5.30 am on Tuesday, he had gone to Baapu Market for some urgent work. As soon as he reached near Chhabra Medical Store, the suspects surrounded him and started attacking him with swords. Afterwards, they made him sit on their motorcycle and took him to Chahal Road. There, they again attacked him several times with sharp weapons, left him on the road and fled the scene.

The victim was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries after some time.

The Daba police confirmed that an FIR had been registered on the basis of Amandeep Kaur’s complaint and efforts were on to arrest the suspects.

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