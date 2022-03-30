Ludhiana: Man murdered, friend booked

Ludhiana, March 29
A man gone missing five days back in Samrala was found murdered last evening. His body was found buried in a forest area at Behlolopur in Chamkaur Sahib.
Initially on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a case against two suspects, namely Laddu and one unknown person, was registered yesterday, but after the body of the missing man was found, the police added the charges of murder to the already registered FIR.
Complainant Manpreet Singh, brother of the deceased, Surinder Singh, resident of Kotala village, said his brother was a factory worker. On March 24 he along with his friend Sonu had gone to factory, but his brother didn’t return home in the evening.
“When I asked Laddu, one of the friends of my brother, he said Surinder had gone out of station for some factory work and he would return in a few days. Yesterday, when my brother didn’t return home and I again asked him, he started making excuses. Even phone number of my brother was switched off,” alleged the deceased’s brother.
Yesterday, Manpreet lodged a complaint against Laddu suspecting that he had kept Surinder under illegal confinement. Accordingly the Samrala police registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC against Laddu and one unknown person.
The DSP, Samrala, Hawinder Singh, said the body was recovered after some passers-by noticed it buried in the forest area. The slippers of the deceased were also found near his body.
The DSP added that today post-mortem of the deceased was conducted.
