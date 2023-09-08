Ludhiana: Man nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police yesterday arrested a man and seized 155 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Akash Kumar, a native of Bihar at present staying in New Madhopuri.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a police party was patrolling in New Madhopuri where on suspicion a motorcycle-borne person was stopped for checking. During the checking, 155 gm of heroin, along with a digital weighing machine, was seized. The suspect was on the way to deliver the drug to his clients. A case had been registered against the suspect.

#Bihar