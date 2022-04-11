Ludhiana man receives Rs 20-lakh extortion call from ‘gangster’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

A city resident received a call from a person posing himself as a gangster and asked him for Rs 20 lakh extortion money.

Jassa Singh of Daba complained to the police that on April 8 he received a call from some unknown mobile phone number and the caller introduced himself as a member of the gangster Gaggi group. “The caller asked me to give Rs 20 lakh or he will kill my son. The caller repeatedly said he would kill my son and asked me to take his threat seriously,” alleged complainant.

The complainant said when he didn’t give any reply to the caller, he disconnected the phone. A few hours later the caller again made calls but he didn’t pick the phone.

Investigating officer ASI Meet Ram said after receiving a complaint, a case was registered on Saturday and a probe has been launched to identify the caller.