Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 12

A 55-year-old man, Viranjan Chauhan, who was beaten to death by his son Ramakant, who was in an inebriated state, at Grewal Colony on November 10, has succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Ladhowal police today registered a murder case against the suspect and launched a search to nab him.

Hambran police post in-charge ASI Gurmeet said Ramakant had beaten up his father under the influence of liquor. He had also reportedly hit the victim with brick on his head and chest. Early this morning, the victim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.