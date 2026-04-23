Ludhiana man to spend life in prison for ‘brutal’ murder of shopkeeper, ₹40L robbery

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Barjinder Pal Singh has sentenced a Lehal village resident to life imprisonment for the murder of a shopkeeper and a Rs 40.5-lakh robbery.

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The convict, Baljit Singh alias Kala, was also fined Rs 2 lakh. According to the court order, Rs 1 lakh from the fine will be paid to the deceased’s widow and Rs 1 lakh to his minor son as compensation.

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The court directed a copy of the judgment be sent to the District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana, for consideration of additional compensation to the bereaved.

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According to the prosecution case, the incident occurred on September 3, 2020, when the victim, Satwinder Singh, left his house to deposit an electricity bill. On his way, the accused attacked him with a hammer near a canal on a path towards Dhamot Kalan, resulting in his death. The accused also robbed Rs 40.5 lakh from the victim.

A case was registered following a statement by the victim’s mother, Surinder Kaur. During investigation, the police recovered the victim’s scooter, cash and other belongings. The accused was arrested on September 19, 2020.

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The investigators found the accused had thrown the victim’s mobile phone into the canal to destroy evidence. The hammer used in the crime was later recovered based on disclosures by the accused.

The prosecution examined 12 witnesses, including the complainant, medical experts and police officials.

Though describing the crime as “brutal”, the court observed the case did not fall within the category of the “rarest of rare” cases warranting capital punishment.