Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 7

In Ghumar Mandi, Model Town, Field Ganj, Pakhowal Road and several other areas in the city as well as old city markets, visitors have been facing inconvenience owing to inadequate parking facilities. New multi-level parking facilities are yet to be built and no alternative solution has been identified in necessary locations.

The unavailability of parking arrangements, haphazard parking of vehicles on roads and traffic congestions remain major issues in such markets which are yet to be resolved. Moreover, there is no check on commercial buildings that have come up without parking arrangements.

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of the city, said lack of adequate parking results in many vehicles being parked on roads in the market areas of Ghumar Mandi, Model Town and other places, causing traffic congestion. Additionally, improperly parked vehicles are frequently towed away.

“The issue is being raised for many years, yet no effective action has been taken to resolve it. If the authorities are unable to address the same, they should at least ensure that all commercial complexes comply with parking regulations by providing their own parking facilities,” he said.

A shopkeeper at Ghumar Mandi said they had raised the matter of lack of parking facilities in the market many times but no efforts had been made to address the matter. In the absence of any parking space outside shops, vehicles are generally parked on the road, causing traffic congestion, which has become a significant problem here. Many shops are old and do not have parking facilities.

Feroze Gandhi Market has five parking lots but these are not sufficient as a large number of vehicles are often parked on road, leading to traffic jams. Moreover, parking fees are charged by the contractor for vehicles parked on the road portions also. Earlier, a multi-level parking lot was proposed to be constructed in the market but the plan was not implemented later.

Furthermore, there is no check on the commercialisation of residential areas of Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar, Model Town, Pakhowal Road and other localities. Hence, vehicles are generally parked on roads, which often leads to traffic jams.

Advocate Gaganpreet Singh said the Municipal Corporation and other departments concerned must make a concrete plan to solve parking issues in markets to avoid traffic-related problems.

Key issues

