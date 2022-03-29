Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

Ludhiana, March 28
On the call given by 11 Central trade unions along with various independent federations and unions in different sectors, the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) went on a two-day strike. A massive rally was organised by the Punjab Bank Employees’ Federation (Ludhiana unit) in front of Canara Bank, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana.
Amarjit Kaur, general secretary, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), PR Mehta, president, Punjab Bank Employees’ Federation (PBEF), and Naresh Gaur, secretary, PBEF, Ludhiana addressed the rally.
While addressing the rally, Amarjit Kaur said workers are the creators of the wealth. But workers are being attacked and exploited, but those who exploit the workers are being given velvet treatment.
She said the strike has been forced on the trade unions due to the anti-labour policies and decisions of the Central Government. The joint platform of central trade unions and various other trade unions have placed the 12-point charter of demands before the government.
LIC staff observe strike
A complete strike was observed today by members of the Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association in all LIC offices of the Ludhiana division. They gathered in front of unit-3, Sham Nagar, Ludhiana, for registering their protest. The rally was also attended by pensioners of the LIC.
The striking employees opposed the IPO in the LIC, condemned FDI and FDI hike in the LIC, privatisation of public sector units, outsourcing of jobs, recruitment of Class III and IV staff, upgrade of pension, improvement in family pension, arresting price rise, minimum wages of Rs 26,000, repeal of anti-worker legislations, remunerative price to farmers and social security to unorganised workers, etc.,
Addressing the rally, Amarjit Singh, divisional secretary, opposed the move of the government to sell a part of its shares in the LIC by bringing IPO in the LIC.
He said they were of the opinion that IPO of LIC was the first step towards privatisation of the most successful financial institution.
The employees alleged since the entire process lacks transparency, there were serious doubts that the LIC, especially the huge real estate at its disposal, was being undervalued.
Demands
- Strengthen public sector banks
- Stop privatisation of banks
- Stop haircuts and start recovery of bad loans
- Increase rate of interest on bank deposits
- Do not burden customers with high service charges
- Scrap NPS and restore DA-linked pension scheme
- Stop outsourcing and start recruitments
- Regularise services of all contractual employees and BCs
