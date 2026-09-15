DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana master swimmers make a splash, bag 5 medals at national championship

Ludhiana master swimmers make a splash, bag 5 medals at national championship

article_Author
Anil Datt
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:57 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Ludhiana’s veteran swimmers made their presence felt at the 22nd National Masters Swimming Championship, with the city’s women contingent returning with three gold and two silver medals from the three-day championship held at the Champions Aquatic Academy, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, from September 11 to 13.

The standout performer was Abhipsha Thakur, who made a remarkable return to competitive swimming after a prolonged break. Having travelled from Singapore especially for the championship, Thakur clinched three gold and one silver medal in the 45-49 age category. She topped the podium in the 50m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley, besides securing silver in the 400m freestyle.

Advertisement

The other silver medal for Ludhiana was won by veteran swimmer Meera Sood in the 60-64 age group. Sood made a competitive comeback after a gap of more than three decades, adding further luster to the city’s performance.

Advertisement

The championship, organised for men and women master swimmers, witnessed participation of more than 1,300 swimmers from across the country. The competition featured age groups in five-year brackets from 25 years onwards, extending to the 80-plus category.

According to the Punjab Swimming Association (PSA), the Punjab contingent comprised 24 men and seven women swimmers, representing Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Mohali and Punjab Police. Overall, Punjab swimmers won five gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals.

Advertisement

The National Masters Championship also carried added significance as it served as a qualifying event for selection to the Indian Masters teams for the 2nd Asian Masters Championship, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from October 4 to 10.

Balraj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PSA and president, Surjit Singh Sandhu said the liberalised qualifying system introduced by the Swimming Federation of India for the Asian Masters event was expected to provide more Indian master swimmers an opportunity to qualify for the continental championship.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts