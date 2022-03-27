Ludhiana: Maternal grandfather booked for minor's rape

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her maternal grandfather at Neechi Mangli. A case has been registered against the victim’s grandfather Hemraj Sharma, who after committing rape, fled to Nepal.

The girl’s family along with the accused lives in the factory where they also work.

The incident came to light on March 23 when the girl felt severe pain in her stomach. When the girl was taken to hospital for check-up, doctors found that the girl was raped and is pregnant.

The mother of the victim girl in a complaint to the police said her daughter had been living with her maternal grandparents for the past four years. From the past few days, her daughter was complaining of stomach ache and during her check-up, she was found pregnant.

The complainant said the girl had been raped several times in the past and she didn’t reveal to anyone due to the life threat issued by the accused.

Investigating officer ASI Sahib Singh said Hemraj recently left for Nepal and once he lands in India, he would be arrested.

16-year-old raped by neighbour

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at Chawni Mohalla.

The Police Division 6 on Friday registered a case against Rustam, native of Samipur, Jalandhar, but now resides in a migrants’ vehra at Chawni Mohalla here.

The victim in a complainant to the police said on March 25, she was alone in her room. Rustam came into her room and asked for sexual favour and when she refused he raped her.

The girl said when she raised an alarm, other tenants of the premises came and Rustam fled.

Investigating officer SI Manju Bala said raids are being conducted to nab the accused.