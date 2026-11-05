Ludhiana Mayor blames truck debris for Gill Road mishap death

Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur on Wednesday brushed aside allegations that a biker died in an accident caused by the damaged stretch of Gill Road a day earlier, claiming that gravel and concrete material possibly spilt by a private truck might have led to the incident.

“It was a small stretch where the bike got stuck, but we are levelling the road now,” she said after visiting the accident site. A gym trainer, Deepak (24), died after his motorcycle skidded on the damaged stretch and a bus ran over him. Onlookers blamed the poor condition of the road for the accident. Local residents alleged that Gill Road had been under construction for almost two years.

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Meanwhile, Congress councillor and MC Contract and Finance Committee member Gaurav Bhatti criticised the civic body over the poor condition of roads, alleging that damaged stretches continued to endanger commuters, with no accountability being fixed for officials or the contractor.

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Bhatti said all future tenders for the construction of bituminous roads should include a minimum maintenance and defect liability period of up to 10 years. “For RCC/PCC roads, a maintenance period of 10 to 15 years should be prescribed in accordance with applicable technical standards. During the maintenance period, if any defect or damage occurs in a road, the contractor must be responsible for rectifying it at their own expense,” he said.

“In cases of serious damage, the affected portion should be excavated and reconstructed properly instead of merely carrying out superficial repairs. The maintenance period should not commence from the date of issuance of the work order. In many cases, contractors start the work one or two years after receiving the work order. Therefore, the maintenance period should commence only after the road construction is fully completed and a written completion certificate is issued by the concerned officer following a physical inspection of the site,” he added.

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He said the maintenance amount payable to the contractor should be released only after the contractor successfully completed the prescribed maintenance period.

“Laboratory testing and technical inspection of all materials used in road construction should be made mandatory,” he added.

The councillor also called for penalties for unnecessary delays and immediate barricading of damaged stretches to prevent accidents.

Commenting on the issues, the Mayor said road maintenance would be given priority.

She said the issue was raised at an MC meeting and that the maintenance of Lakkar Bridge had been assigned to a contractor. “We are planning to award maintenance contracts to contractors to ensure greater transparency and accountability,” she added.