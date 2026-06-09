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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur is AAP women wing Punjab vice-chief

Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur is AAP women wing Punjab vice-chief

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Sukhpreet Singh
Updated At : 03:37 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur has been appointed as the state senior vice-president of the women wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Thanking the party leadership for the responsibility, Inderjit Kaur said the appointment was a matter of honour and trust. She expressed gratitude to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state party in-charge Manish Sisodia, Punjab president Aman Arora and other senior leaders for reposing faith in her.

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The Mayor said she would work with dedication to strengthen the party’s organisational structure across the state and encourage greater participation of women in political and social activities.

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She added that she would continue to take the party’s policies and welfare initiatives to people across the state.

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