Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief hold meeting with councillors

Moving forward with the agenda of overall development of the city, Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar conducted a meeting with councillors of areas falling under Zone D of MC on Tuesday.

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The meeting was held at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. Necessary directions were issued to speed up development works and resolve the grievances at the earliest.

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Discussions were held on different issues, including construction of roads, repair of streetlights, fogging among others and necessary directions were issued to the officials concerned.

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During the meeting, tablets were also distributed among the councillors. — TNS