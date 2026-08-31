Ludhiana Mayor, MC Commissioner hold surprise inspections, tell officials to step up sanitation work

The second phase of the ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ campaign saw surprise inspections in several parts of the city on Monday, with Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar directing officials to step up sanitation work and warning of action for lapses.

Advertisement

The Mayor and MC Commissioner inspected Field Ganj and adjoining areas, including internal streets and main roads. They also checked the attendance of sanitation workers during the inspection.

Advertisement

At some locations, the cleanliness condition was found unsatisfactory, following which the officials concerned of the MC health branch were issued strict warnings. The field staff were directed to ensure regular cleaning and prevent garbage from accumulating on roads, streets and other public places.

Advertisement

In a separate inspection, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and Commissioner Alankar visited Trunk Wala Bazar, Gokul Road, Kesar Ganj Mandi Road, Nava Mohalla and adjoining areas. They reviewed the sanitation arrangements and checked the work being carried out by the health branch.

The officials directed the staff to remain present in their respective areas, carry out cleanliness drives regularly and attend to sanitation-related complaints without delay.

Advertisement

The inspections also focussed on the disposal of garbage in public places. The officials appealed to residents not to litter or dump waste in the open and said action would be taken against those found violating the rules.

The Commissioner said cleanliness could not be ensured by the civic body alone and urged residents to use designated waste collection arrangements and avoid dumping waste on roadsides and in public spaces.

Alankar said surprise inspections would continue in different parts of the city. He directed officials to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas and warned that department action would be taken in case of negligence.

The Senior Deputy Mayor said the civic body was taking steps to improve sanitation across the city and stressed the need for regular field monitoring. CSI Ravi Sharma and other MC officials accompanied the officers during the inspections.