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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Mayor meets Khattar, seeks more funds

Ludhiana Mayor meets Khattar, seeks more funds

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:01 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Aiming for overall sustainable development of the city, known as the industrial hub of the state, Mayor Inderjit Kaur met Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Sunday and held detailed discussions regarding the development projects.

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The meeting was organised by the All-India Council of Mayors at its office in New Delhi, in which only 11 mayors from different parts of the country participated in the meeting.

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Inderjit said that during the meeting deliberations were held regarding different development projects. She has sought more allocation of funds under different schemes like National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Municipal Development Fund (MDF), etc. for overall development of Ludhiana.

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