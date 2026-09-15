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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Mayor reviews road reconstruction work, warns against laxity

Ludhiana Mayor reviews road reconstruction work, warns against laxity

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur. File
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Issuing strict directions to the officials concerned to expedite the reconstruction of roads dug up under the Canal Based Water Supply Project, Mayor Inderjit Kaur inspected the ongoing work on the Income Tax Office road and other areas in Rishi Nagar on Sunday night.

The inspection was aimed at assessing the quality of the work and ensuring that roads dug up for laying water supply lines were reconstructed at the earliest.

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Reconstruction work is currently underway in Rishi Nagar, Model Town Extension (cremation ground road), Sarabha Nagar, Dugri and Kitchlu Nagar, among other areas.

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Recently, the Mayor held a meeting with the officials concerned and directed them to speed up the work to ensure that residents did not face inconvenience on city roads.

During the inspection, she took stock of the situation on the ground and reiterated that no laxity would be tolerated. She directed the officials concerned to ensure that the reconstruction work was completed at the earliest.

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