Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 9

Akarshan, a fourth semester MBBS student from Kharkiv, returned to his home safely here last evening.

Talking to The Tribune, Akarshan said in the Sumy area, the students are still stuck but Kharkiv was comparatively safe. Narrating the story of the day when the war broke between Russia and Ukraine, Akarshan said, “As routine, we were getting ready to go to our college that suddenly we started hearing noises as shelling started. Not in our wildest dreams we had ever thought that we will be witnessing war. But then we were a group of six-seven friends and consoled each other and maintained our calm. We were keeping one another in high spirits so that none feels shattered.”

Akarshan said the Government of India was very helpful and did not differentiate between their countrymen and people from other countries and their lone motive was safe evacuation of students. “The buses also had students from Turkey, Pakistan and other countries and they too were taken to safer places. All were scared but hopeful too that they would reach home. The only concern was how long it would take,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, on reaching home the student was welcomed by family and friends. He said, “It was so good to see the happy faces of students and family members,” he said.