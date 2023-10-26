Ludhiana MC acts against 22 illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

In a drive against illegal constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against 22 illegal buildings/structures in areas falling under Zone A and B of the MC on Wednesday. The illegal buildings included shops, labour quarters, colony and an industrial unit.

ATP Harvinder Singh Honey said 10 illegal shops were demolished on the Kakowal road, under Zone A of the MC. Five shops were razed on Pippal Chowk to Gobindgarh road (Dhandari), under Zone B. An illegal colony being built in the area had also been razed, besides other structures.