Ludhiana MC acts against 22 illegal constructions

Ludhiana, October 25
In a drive against illegal constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against 22 illegal buildings/structures in areas falling under Zone A and B of the MC on Wednesday. The illegal buildings included shops, labour quarters, colony and an industrial unit.
ATP Harvinder Singh Honey said 10 illegal shops were demolished on the Kakowal road, under Zone A of the MC. Five shops were razed on Pippal Chowk to Gobindgarh road (Dhandari), under Zone B. An illegal colony being built in the area had also been razed, besides other structures.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...