Ludhiana MC all set to construct first street vending zone

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 4

At last, street vendors, including rehri and farriwalas, have something to cheer about as the Municipal Corporation (MC) here is all set to construct first of the 64 proposed street vending zones on Hambran Road at the vacant site in front of the Sub-Registrar’s office.

To be constructed under the ‘Smart City Mission’ at a cost of around Rs 1.18 crore, the tendering process for the vending zone has been completed and nod from the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) is awaited in its meeting to be held early next week for issuing work order to the successful construction agency.

According to MC officials, the street vending zone being constructed on Hambran Road would provide a vending site to over 100 vendors and it will have all basic amenities such as cemented floor, electricity, drinking water, drainage system and public convenience.

In fact, the plan for setting up street vending zones in various parts of the city was mooted way back in 2014 under the provisions of the National Street Vendor Policy which was adopted by the Central Government.

Later, several orders were made by courts asking the state governments to provide proper sites to street vendors before stopping them from carrying out their businesses on push carts and farries.

As per provisions of the policy, the corporation had got a survey of the street vendors in the city conducted and some 22,000 vendors were found eligible for allotment of the vending sites.

The civic body had identified 64 sites for vending zones and process for construction was taken up. But for one or the other reason, the project was delayed for many years and even for the first vending zone, tenders were floated five times before the construction agency could be finalised and the street vending zones could become a reality, stated MC officials.

Will provide site to over 100 vendors

