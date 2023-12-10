Ludhiana MC begins road repair works in Focal Point

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 9

The Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, launched reconstruction work of roads in Focal Point (Phase 1, 2 and 3) on Saturday. MP (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora accompanied by Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal inaugurated the work to reconstruct roads. These roads have been lying unrepaired and broken for years owing to one or another reason. There was a long-pending demand by commuters and industrialists of the area to reconstruct these roads on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said the MC will spend Rs 22 crore on the reconstruction of these roads. He asked the officials concerned to maintain scrutiny because no compromise with respect to the quality of work or material will be tolerated. He said the roads are to be reconstructed with concrete which will last longer as compared to the other material. He said the work will be completed by March-end next year. Earlier this year repair work of roads was taken up at Focal Point (Phase 4 to 8) by Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC). He said that project is nearing completion very soon.

