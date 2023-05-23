Ludhiana MC begins trial of electric vehicle charging station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

With focus on improving air quality and promoting green technology, the Municipal Corporation (MC) initiated a trial of an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office here on Monday.

The installation of the charging station has been carried out by Tata Projects and the trial was officially commenced today in the presence of Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

An official said the trial period would continue for one month, during which the charging station would be available free of cost for public use. Visitors were advised to read guidelines displayed there for utilising the station.

During the trial, representatives from the company concerned provided a detailed explanation of the installation and operation process for the EV charging stations, which are available in various categories to cater to different needs. Manoj Kapoor and Kapil Sethi from the company said the project could be replicated at other locations such as parking lots.

The MLA and the MC Commissioner highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to promote green technology and electric vehicles as a means to improve air quality. The trial of the charging station has been initiated to assess its performance and viability for implementation in the city. Results of the trial will be thoroughly evaluated by the civic body, enabling informed discussions and considerations for future projects in this domain.

Facility free of cost for one month

