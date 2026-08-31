Ludhiana MC can clean roads, can’t segregate waste in kitchens

Authorities can’t solve problem alone

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The city’s worsening garbage problem can’t be solved by civic authorities alone. Citizens must share an equal responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. Municipal bodies are tasked with regular collection, scientific disposal, recycling facilities and strict enforcement against littering. However, the efforts become ineffective when households don’t segregate wet and dry waste, throw garbage on roads or wastefully use plastic. Every resident should reduce unnecessary packaging, reuse materials, compost kitchen waste and support community cleanliness drives. Schools, resident welfare associations, markets and businesses should promote awareness campaigns and responsible waste practices. When citizens cooperate with the authorities, the burden on landfills decreases, public health improves and neighbourhoods become cleaner and greener. Sustainable waste management requires a partnership where every individual understands that cleanliness begins at home. A collective approach, combining efficient governance with responsible public behaviour, can transform littered streets into healthier, cleaner and more livable spaces while protecting the environment.

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Novin Christopher

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Must stop blame game

Cleaning our cities can’t be called only the duty of the government, civic authorities or citizens. It is our duty and responsibility to keep our society clean and we can’t just go about blaming each other. The civic authorities have to make laws about cleanliness, maintain them and carry out all necessary work to keep the country clean. Citizens should also do their part and their responsibility is to follow the laws and keep their society clean. They should not throw garbage on the streets. If the people respect these values, there will never be waste on the streets. We have to stop blaming each other.

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Sandeep Kaur

Need to recycle plastic waste

Any efforts for waste management can succeed only with collective efforts of the public and civic bodies. About 95 per cent of all trash consisting of paper, cardboard, polythene, plastic bottles, textiles and aluminium cans can be recycled into useful products. Wet waste can be converted into manure. For being able to do so, segregation of waste is essential, and that can be done only at the source—at homes. The public needs to realise that it is their duty to segregate the waste before it leaves their doorsteps. They should dispose of the waste in a manner that the collectors can sort it and send for recycling. By such cooperation, we can stop this waste going to trash mountains, streets, drains and sewers. At the same time, the civic bodies must facilitate the development and growth of an ecosystem to help waste segregation. They should provide the necessary assistance and facilities and ensure that the waste is collected regularly.

Ravinder Mittal

Set up more waste processing plants

The civic authorities as well as citizens are responsible for the worsening garbage problem in the city. The authorities should develop modern infrastructure to ensure efficient waste collection and recycling, and build more processing plants. Garbage should be picked up regularly without fail from the streets. The authorities should launch campaigns to make the public aware of proper disposal methods. When it comes to citizens, they can contribute by decreasing use of single-use plastic. Citizens have a duty to clean their surroundings. If a person letters, it should be reported to the authorities and the violator must be fined. Action should be taken against any civic official who shows negligence. If appropriate efforts are not made in time, the city can become a home for diseases, especially in the monsoon.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Officials must remain diligent

Just as maintaining a home is the shared responsibility of every family member, keeping a city clean requires equal effort from the civic authorities and citizens. The authorities must execute their duties diligently by establishing designated garbage disposal areas and ensuring timely waste collection to prevent trash build-up. At the same time, citizens must act responsibly by ensuring proper waste segregation and refraining from littering in public spaces. Keeping roads, parks and neighborhoods spotless is neither the sole burden of the government nor can citizens accomplish it alone. True cleanliness is achieved through continuous cooperation and shared accountability. A clean city is not built by laws alone, but by the conscious choices of the people who call it home.

Vanshdeep Kaur

Promote composting in colonies

Solid waste management is a shared responsibility of the administration and citizens. The civic body must ensure door-to-door collection and scientific waste processing by providing necessary infrastructure like segregated bins, compost plants and landfill sites. It should also impose penalties for littering and dumping. Citizens, on their part, must separate wet waste, dry waste and hazardous waste at the household level. They must avoid littering and dumping waste in parks, streets, drains and vacant plots, etc. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must promote composting of wet waste within colonies. Without citizen participation, even the best system will fail.

RS Sembhi

Gaping holes in the system

Ludhiana is among the most industrial and high-waste-generating cities of the state. The Tajpur Road dumpsite shows where the system breaks. The municipal authorities have the legal mandate, money and machinery to address the situation. A citizen can segregate waste, but if the municipal truck carrying it out mixes it again, what’s the point? Door-to-door collection, fines for littering, penalising bulk waste generators and stopping open dumping are only things the Municipal Corporation (MC) can do. Segregation needs two to three bins, wet waste processing plant and dry waste sorting centre — facilities most colonies don’t have yet. Drains choke when garbage piles up for days. At times, the Tajpur dump catches fire. These are service delivery failures that can’t be called faults of the citizens. However, the fact remains that authorities can’t sort the kitchen dustbin for the people. Segregation at the source is something the people have to do themselves.

Sukhdev Sharma Machhiwara

MC primarily to blame

Though the responsibility for managing the garbage crisis is shared, the primary failure can be blamed on the MC. The solution requires the MC to fix its broken system and citizens to fulfill their legal duties. The recent penalties by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) highlight the MC’s negligence. While door-to-door collection system exists, garbage collectors often mix segregated waste, discouraging citizens from continuing the practice. In the vegetable market, the MC uses a compactor and not a composter, violating rules requiring on-site processing by bulk generators. Fines must be imposed on citizens who fail to segregate the waste they generate. The MC must launch awareness campaigns like in schools and colleges to educate citizens. It is the duty of the MC to ensure that collectors keep waste segregated. Enforcing on-site processing mandates is also necessary.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Waste segregation at source must

The civic authorities and citizens share the responsibility of addressing the city’s garbage crisis. None of them can solve it alone. With the city generating roughly 1,100 to 1,200 tonnes of waste daily, massive legacy dumps at Tajpur Road, poor Swachh Survekshan performance and systemic failures—like mixed-waste collection and open dumping—must be addressed. While the MC holds the primary duty to provide reliable collection, processing and disposal infrastructure, citizens must also fulfil their duty through segregation at the source and proper waste disposal. To resolve this crisis, civic authorities must operationalise reliable collection system. Door-to-door collection with transparent charges and GPS tracking should be ensured. The MC must prevent waste mixing by equipping collection vehicles for multi-stream segregation so that residents’ efforts are not wasted. They must also accelerate waste processing and hold regular awareness campaigns. The MC must also impose fines and ensure accountability. The citizens must commit to waste segregation at the source, reduce waste generation and ensure proper handover to authorised collectors.

Farzana Khan