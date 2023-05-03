Ludhiana MC chief asks staffers to ensure punctuality

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

The offices of the Municipal Corporation and District Administration started work at 7:30 am. The state government has changed the timings of government offices from the existing 9 am-5 pm to 7:30 am-2 pm from May 2 till July 15.

DC Surabhi Malik and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, among other officials, were present in their offices. However, there were only few visitors at the civic body and administration offices at 7:30 am.

An MC official said: “Municipal Corporation (MC) offices opened at 7:30 am. The staff reached their respective offices on time. Attendance was also checked by senior officials at zonal offices. A few employees who arrived late have been issued notices and instructed to be punctual.”

Meanwhile, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, accompanied by Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, conducted an inspection at the MC Zone C office on the Gill Road. The MLA instructed the authorities to ensure that the staff carry their ID cards and reach the offices on time.

MC chief Shena Aggarwal said as per state government’s orders, MC offices will remain functional from 7:30 am to 2 pm until July 15. The work at the MC offices commenced at 7:30 am on Tuesday. Staffers have been directed to ensure punctuality, and strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply.