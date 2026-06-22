Ludhiana MC chief takes stock of Buddha Nullah desilting, work on retaining walls

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar conducted field inspections on Sunday to review desilting of the Buddha Nullah and construction of retaining walls, keeping in view preparedness ahead of monsoon onset.

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Accompanied by officials of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Cell, Alankar issued necessary directions to expedite the works.

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The MC chief also inspected the Haibowal Dairy Complex, effluent treatment plant (ETP) and other sites.

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Alankar said the desilting work had been completed in a majority of the watercourse’s stretch within city limits. He said officials had been directed to deploy all required machinery alongside the watercourse to ensure workers and people do not face any problems on the ground level.

Alankar said main sewer lines of the city were being cleaned with super suction machines, and low-lying areas had been identified. Necessary steps were being taken to avoid waterlogging during the rainy season, he said, adding work to clean road gullies was underway at a fast pace.

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The MC chief said all possible steps were being taken to ensure monsoon preparedness in the city, and regular field inspections were being conducted to take stock of the situation on the ground.