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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC chief takes stock of sanitation, monsoon prep at Dhoka Mohalla

Ludhiana MC chief takes stock of sanitation, monsoon prep at Dhoka Mohalla

Ludhiana MC chief Ojasvi Alankar also visits Field Ganj, says desilting of Buddha Nullah underway

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar and other officials during an inspection at Dhoka Mohalla in Ludhiana on Saturday.
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Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar on Saturday conducted inspections at Dhoka Mohalla, Field Ganj and adjoining areas to take stock of cleanliness and monsoon preparedness.

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During the inspections, he also reviewed the ongoing project to cover Dharampura drain, and issued necessary directions to expedite the project and make adequate arrangements before the onset of monsoon in the city.

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Alankar said with monsoon around the corner, the MC’s focus was on making adequate preparations to avoid waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas in the vicinity of Buddha Nullah.

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He said desilting of Buddha Nullah was going on at a quick pace and extensive projects were being taken up to clean sewer lines across the city.

On Mission Clean Punjab, the MC chief said all senior officials of the civic body had been directed to go to the fields in their respective areas and assess the situation.

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Alankar said feedback was regularly being taken from residents, and strict departmental action would be taken if any anomalies were found at the ground level in connection with cleanliness.

Joint Commissioner Amanpreet Singh, SE Ranjit Singh, chief sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota and other officials accompanied the MC chief during the inspections.

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