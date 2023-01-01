Ludhiana MC collects Rs 88L property tax

Ludhiana, December 31
As it was the last day (December 31) to deposit property tax for the financial year 2022-23 without penalty, the Municipal Corporation opened its Suvidha Kendras in all four zones on Saturday.
Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said the MC collected around Rs 88 lakh as property tax on Saturday. Notably, residents will have to pay 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1, 2023, till March 31, 2023. After March 31, the penalty will increase to 20 per cent and the residents will also have to pay 18 per cent per annum interest on delayed payment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...