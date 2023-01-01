Ludhiana MC collects Rs 88L property tax

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

As it was the last day (December 31) to deposit property tax for the financial year 2022-23 without penalty, the Municipal Corporation opened its Suvidha Kendras in all four zones on Saturday.

Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said the MC collected around Rs 88 lakh as property tax on Saturday. Notably, residents will have to pay 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1, 2023, till March 31, 2023. After March 31, the penalty will increase to 20 per cent and the residents will also have to pay 18 per cent per annum interest on delayed payment.