Ludhiana MC collects samples after cracks appear on newly constructed road

Ludhiana, September 5
Questions are being raised over the quality of recently constructed stretch of Gill Road after cracks appeared on a portion of the road near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here.
When the matter came to the notice of senior officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), samples of road material have been collected to check quality of the road.
MC Superintending Engineer (B&R branch) Sanjay Kanwar said three samples of road material had been collected today. These would be tested in a laboratory for quality check.
A resident of the Gill Road area said the civic body should collect samples from different portions of the recently constructed stretch and in case, any sample fails the quality test, strict action should be taken against erring official and contractor.
Action not taken in past
Several samples collected from different roads in the city had failed the quality test around two years ago but the civic body had failed to take any action against the officials concerned and contractors.
