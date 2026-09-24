Ludhiana MC decision on term insurance for sanitation workers draws praise

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) vice-chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill on Wednesday appreciated the Municipal Corporation (MC) for its decision to implement term insurance for safai karamcharis in the coming time.

Gill was in the city to conduct a review meeting regarding the grievances and working conditions of sanitation workers.

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During the meeting at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Gill interacted with representatives of various employees’ unions and issued necessary directions for resolving their grievances.

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MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alakar was in attendance at the meeting, along with other senior officials of the district administration, the police and the civic body.

Gill said the last meeting of the commission was held in the city around three months ago. During the latest meeting, the proceedings of the last meeting were reviewed, and most of the grievances related to the salaries, provident fund and other matters were found to have been resolved by the civic body.

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Gill directed the police to add relevant sections of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in an FIR registered in relation to the death of three workers while cleaning a septic tank in a local factory earlier this year.

Gill said the commission has given a month to the police to adhere to the directions. He said if the police fail to do so, strict action will be recommended against the officials concerned.