Ludhiana MC destroys 5 quintals of ‘unhygienic’ meat

Ludhiana, May 15
In an effort to crack down on illegal slaughtering and ensure public health, an MC team conducted a raid on two meat shops located on Dugri Road.
An official said: “During the raid, it was discovered that the meat shops were engaged in illegal slaughtering and storage of meat under unhygienic conditions. As a result, approximately 5 quintals of this unhygienic meat was destroyed by the MC team. Additionally, the team also found around 70 kilograms of banned plastic carry bags in the shops, which were seized, and challans issued against the shopkeepers.”
MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said the shopkeepers were involved in illegal slaughtering and had been selling unhygienic meat to residents.
