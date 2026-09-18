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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC employee found dead under bridge

Ludhiana MC employee found dead under bridge

Died by suicide as he was not getting salary for months, claims brother-in-law

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:00 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The victim got married in January this year. File
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An employee of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation allegedly died by suicide due to financial distress. The deceased, identified as Ramandeep Singh (38), worked as a sewerman.

His body was recovered on Thursday from under the Jagraon Bridge near the Dukh Nivaran Gurdwara. The victim got married in January this year.

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Baljinder Singh, the deceased’s brother-in-law, said Ramandeep had been facing financial issues as he was not receiving his salary for the past around seven months.

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It had become difficult to manage household expenses. When his family asked him to bring groceries and other essential items while returning from work in the evening, his response was that he had no money and would bring them the same the next day after receiving the salary, he said

He was in depression due to the the financial crisis, he said.

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The deceased is survived by his wife and elderly mother.

A police officer said Ramandeep’s body was recovered from under the bridge. As per initial investigation, there were no injury on his body. Based on the statements of his family and the medical report, further action would be taken.

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