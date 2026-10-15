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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC employee risks life to save two men from 3 robbers

Ludhiana MC employee risks life to save two men from 3 robbers

Suspects smash windscreen of his car before fleeing; probe on

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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One of the victims shows a weapon carried by the suspects.
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In a remarkable act of bravery, a Ludhiana Municipal Corporation inspector confronted three armed robbers and thwarted a late-night robbery attempt on two men near Ghora Colony in Industrial Area here on Tuesday.

While the inspector succeeded in saving the lives and mobile phones of the two men, the robbers managed to flee with a bag containing around Rs 40,000 in cash, credit and debit cards and important documents.

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Shivam Dubey, one of the victims who works with a private company, said he and his colleague Sanjay Bhardwaj were returning home from their office on a bike at Iqbal Ganj Chowk around 10 pm on Tuesday. As they reached near Ghora Colony, three men on a motorcycle came and hit their bike from the rear and forced them to stop near the Municipal Corporation store.

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The robbers snatched the key of the bike and asked them to stand by the roadside. One held a knife against his stomach while another put a knife on Sanjay’s abdomen. The third suspect stood near the motorcycle. While using abusive language, they snatched the bag and tried to take their mobile phones. When they resisted, one of the robbers attacked his arm with a datar, causing bleeding, he said.

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“Afterwards, Municipal Corporation inspector Sunil Kumar came in his car. Seeing us in the clutches of the robbers, he intervened by ramming his car into their motorcycle. Panic gripped the robbers and they tried to flee. When the inspector chased them, one of the suspects smashed the windscreen of his car with the datar. After which, the assailants managed to escape, leaving the weapon at the scene,” Dubey said.

He said had the inspector not arrived in time, the robbers would have taken their mobile phones also and could have inflicted serious injuries on them.

After the incident, both victims went to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination. Later, they went to the Moti Nagar police station to lodge a complaint.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, who suffered minor injuries, said he decided to help the two men after seeing them trapped by the robbers. “They attacked my car with a datar and broke the windscreen. It is fortunate that I did not suffer any serious injury. Had I not stopped to help, the robbers could have snatched their mobile phones and caused them serious harm,” he said.

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