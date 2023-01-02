Ludhiana MC forms panel to check pollution from dying units

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 1

With untreated dyeing waste still getting into the sewer treatment plants (STP) of Municipal Corporation (MC) even after commissioning of separate common effluent treatment plant (CETP) for treating the waste of dyeing industry, a joint committee has been formed to check the illegal activity and take stern action against the violators.

The committee members include MC officials, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), representatives of dyeing industry and the contractor company involved in Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah.

Apart from imposing hefty penalties, the authorities will also snap the sewer connection of the industry working in violation of the norms.

During the recent meeting of the committee formed to monitor the progress of the project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah, MC officials raised the issue that the toxic waste of dyeing industry was still getting into the STPs and recently it was seen at Bhattian and Jamalpur STPs. The representative of the dyeing industry present in the meeting, Rajat Sood, endorsed that action as per law be taken against the dyeing units found dumping untreated waste in the MC sewer lines illegally.

The joint committee would conduct inspections and surveys to check dumping of untreated waste in MC sewer lines and would also chalk out plans to track the guilty industrial units.

Officiating MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said dumping of untreated waste of dyeing industry in the MC sewer lines would also have a bad impact on the STPs. Stern action would be taken against the violators which would include imposition of hefty penalties and/or snapping of sewer connections.