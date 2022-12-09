Ludhiana MC holds workshop for bulk waste generators

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has told bulk waste generators to ensure the disposal of waste as per rules or face action. A workshop on bulk waste generators was held at MC’s Zone C office on Thursday. MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh was also present on the occasion.

During the workshop, MC officials told waste generators that they were responsible for disposing of the waste generated on their premises, as per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and failing to do the same could attract challans between Rs 500 and Rs 25,000.

Owners of around 30 bulk waste generators, including hotels, factories, marriage palaces, schools, etc., were present at the meeting.

MC Community Development Officer Maheshwar Singh said establishments generating 100 kg or more waste on a daily basis fell under the category of bulk waste generators.

“These waste generators need to dispose of the wet waste through composting. The dry waste can be either recycled or handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city.”