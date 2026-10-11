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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC House meeting postponed after councillor’s death

Ludhiana MC House meeting postponed after councillor’s death

Opposition protests against Rs 81.54-crore sweeping tender

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Councillors protest over proposal to grant a one-year extension to 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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The General House meeting of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) was postponed on Saturday following the demise of councillor Usha Kalyan. As councillors assembled at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan and proceedings were about to begin, Mayor Inderjit Kaur announced the adjournment of the meeting.

Kalyan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Ward No. 47, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with cancer. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

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A two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the departed councillor. The Mayor also announced that the next General House meeting would be held on Monday.

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Before the meeting was adjourned, high drama unfolded outside the venue. Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti, who is also a member of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), staged a symbolic protest by carrying a sack filled with counterfeit currency notes purportedly worth Rs 82 crore.

“I brought these notes because they are as fake as the proposed project for the mechanical cleaning and washing of roads. My fake currency notes symbolise what I believe is a fake project,” said Bhatti.

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The Opposition has raised objections to the proposed Rs 81.54-crore mechanical sweeping project. Bhatti said, “The agenda of mechanical sweeping directly concerns public money across Ludhiana’s 95 wards and, therefore, requires thorough scrutiny before any decision is taken.”

Questions have been raised about the financial burden the project could impose on the civic body and whether more cost-effective alternatives are available.

Meanwhile, several councillors and their supporters protested against the proposed extension of services for 1,208 outsourced sanitation workers. Councillor Iqbal Singh Dico said the Opposition wanted complete details regarding the deployment of the outsourced workforce.

The proposal to grant a one-year extension to the 1,208 workers was expected to come up for discussion. However, concerns over their deployment and accountability have intensified. Opposition councillors claim that, despite repeated demands and directions issued by the civic body, ward-wise deployment records, duty locations and details of supervising officials have not been made public.

The issue has emerged as a major point of contention, with Opposition councillors repeatedly seeking greater transparency regarding the deployment and monitoring of the outsourced sanitation workforce.

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