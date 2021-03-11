Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 29

The multi-storey parking lot of the Municipal Corporation at Zone A near Mata Rani Chowk is crying for attention as broken floors and poor sanitary conditions cause inconvenience to visitors. It seems various parts have not been even cleaned for a long time as waste is getting collected at the lot.

Lifts are lying defunct while the firefighting system and other equipment are seemingly in a poor shape. It lacks a proper lighting system on floors wherein foul smell welcomes visitors. Toilets have been filled with waste while open urination is a common practice. There is no facility of water. A site for a rooftop restaurant on the terrace is lying in a pathetic condition for years.

The civic body has also failed to pay attention to around 20 cars that are lying in a dilapidated condition on various floors of the building. It seems the vehicles, which are covered with dust, had been parked many months ago. Questions are also being raised as tyres of a number of cars are missing.

Notably, the multi-storey (multi-level) parking lot building was constructed at a cost of Rs 12.9 crore while it has the capacity of 435 four-wheelers and 620 two-wheelers. The project was inaugurated in 2000.

In 2014, the MC made a proposal to spend Rs 8 crore on the renovation of the parking lot building and it was also decided to open 100 shops with eateries here but nothing was done. The Local Government had later given a nod for the renovation of the building but to no avail. The floors have got damaged from different portions.

A senior Congress leader, Parminder Mehta, said no steps had been taken to improve parking conditions and provide facilities to visitors at the parking lot.

“It is the responsibility of the MC to ensure repair of the broken floors and make arrangement of a proper lighting system there. The lifts should be made functional. The civic body must ensure provision of proper toilets and drinking water facility for visitors. Also, a waiting area with seating arrangement should be set up on the ground floor,” he said.

Mehta also demanded from the MC authorities to conduct a probe if any funds were spent on repair works at the lot during recent years.

No action taken against erring contractor

Over a week ago, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi conducted a surprise check at the parking lot and found parking staff overcharging visitors. The visitors were being charged Rs 80 against the prescribed car parking fee of Rs 20, according to the MLA. But, the MC is yet to take action against the parking lot contractor.