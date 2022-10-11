 Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders : The Tribune India

Broken Roads - XII

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

A dilapidated stretch of the Model Town market in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 10

Though roads of the Model Town’s main market, known as Gol Market, are riddled with potholes for the past over one year, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to pay any attention to date. Shopkeepers said road mishaps were usually occur due to potholes as the civic body is in a deep slumber.

Slamming officials of the civic body for delaying the road repair work, the shopkeepers said loose gravel on broken road portions could cause fatal mishaps. Many times when vehicles pass through the damaged portions, scattered stones get bounced and hit commuters as well as doors of shops.

A shopkeeper, Arvind Sharma, said the roads were in a dilapidated condition for the past one year but complaints made to the civic body fell on deaf ears.

“The MC had earlier filled potholes with stones but repair work was not done. Now, these stones often get bounced due to the passing of vehicles and hit the people and doors of shops as well. Plumes of flying dust due to broken stretches have increased our woes. The government should direct the civic body to ensure recarpeting of the roads at the earliest,” he said.

Ludhiana Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) president and Ward 46 councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang said: “Market roads were supposed to be recarpeted last year but the project work has not been started so far. When the recarpeting work was not carried out in November last year, MC officials had then claimed that the work would be started after February 15 this year. Later, the AAP government came into power in the state. I have raised the matter many times before the MC authorities but nothing has been done to recarpet the market roads to date,” he said.

MC Superintending Engineer Sanjay Kanwar said there was a shortage of required material for road recarpeting or repair work. The market roads would be repaired once the material was made available.

Toilets lying closed

Shopkeepers blamed the MC for locking toilets that were set up to promote cleanliness. As the toilets remain closed these days, urination in the open outside the urinals is a common practice there. Shopkeepers have demanded from the civic body to reopen toilets for the public.

‘Get market roads recarpeted at the earliest’

A shopkeeper, Daljeet Singh, said: “The potholes cause one or two road mishaps daily in the market. Bikers generally lose balance while passing over the potholed stretches. We appeal to the MC Commissioner to get the roads recarpeted at the earliest.”

