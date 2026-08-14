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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhta’ campaign

Ludhiana MC launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhta’ campaign

Ludhiana MC urges residents to display Tricolour and encourage cleanliness to celebrate the 80th Independence Day

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Organisers and participants at an event at the Halwara International Airport in Ludhiana on Thursday.
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Thursday officially launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhta’ campaign in the city, urging residents to display Tricolour and encourage cleanliness to celebrate the 80th Independence Day.

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The campaign, under directions of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was launched in collaboration with schools, colleges and youth clubs.

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As part of the drive, the MC is organising various awareness and cleanliness activities to promote patriotism and civic responsibility. The campaign will continue till August 15.

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Students from SDP College; SDP School; Government High School, Sherpura; BCM School, Focal Point; Government High School, Jamalpur; Baba Mukand Singh Senior Secondary School, Daba; Sai Public School Barota road; Shaheed Moti Ram Mehra High School; Khalsa College for Women, Ghumar Mandi; SVN School, near BRS Nagar; and Government High School, Jawaddi, were among those who are participating in the campaign. The activities being organised include plogging drives, human chains and school rallies. The students pledged to keep their homes, schools and neighbourhoods clean. Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar appreciated the involvement of the youth and highlighted the importance of public participation in building a clean and healthy city.

Tricolour hoisted at Halwara airport

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Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the National Flag was hoisted at the Halwara International Airport on Thursday. A rally was also taken out by the organisers.

Jagir Singh, airport director, said that a small ceremony was held ahead of the Independence Day. He expressed happiness over the response of the residents towards the air connectivity from Halwara to Delhi.

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