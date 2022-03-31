Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 30

After AAP MLAs raised questions over a low collection of property tax from major private hospitals, the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued notices to 85 private hospitals and nursing homes located in the areas under the MC’s Zone D for property tax scrutiny. The notices would be sent to remaining hospitals and nursing homes in the city too, according to MC officials.

The institutes have been asked to submit the required information regarding their buildings within three days. The MC will conduct scrutiny of property tax of the period from 2013-14 to 2021-22 of these buildings. In case any hospital or nursing home is found committing tax evasion or paying tax on basis of wrong assessment, the MC would initiate required action for recovery of the tax.

Superintendent, MC, Vivek Verma said the hospitals and nursing homes have been asked to submit information about floor-wise covered area, plot area, rent portion like a cabin for doctors or laboratory, PG or hostel, canteen, scooter/car parking lot, chemist shop, canteen, etc. The information about annual income from the rented portion has also been sought. The hospitals have been asked to submit a record of rent deeds and bank statements showing rent income too.

He said, “A time period of three days has been given to hospitals and nursing homes to submit the required information. After receiving the information, we will start the scrutiny of property tax. In case any hospital or nursing home do not submit required information, the MC would take further action.”

The AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, had raised the issue, alleging that major hospitals of the city are hiding the actual assessment for the property tax. He had stated that if the assessment for property tax is done in the right way, a huge amount of property tax can be collected from such big hospitals. The MC House had then decided to collect information from the hospitals and nursing homes for scrutiny of the property tax.

AAP MLA GOGI had raised issue

AAP MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi had raised the issue, alleging that major hospitals of the city are hiding the actual assessment for the property tax. He had stated that if the assessment for property tax is done in the right way, a huge amount of property tax can be collected from such big hospitals.