Ludhiana MC official caught taking bribe of Rs 25K

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing drive against corruption in the state has apprehended inspector Shubham, posted at the Municipal Corporation Zone-B office in Ludhiana, red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Disclosing this in Ludhiana on Wednesday, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the suspect had been arrested on a complaint lodged by a resident of Ajit Nagar, Ludhiana.

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He said the complainant had alleged that after the death of his father, documents for transferring the ancestral property in his and brothers' names were submitted at the Municipal Corporation office in Zone-B, which were marked to the official concerned, inspector Shubham. Inspector Shubham demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe for transferring the ancestral property in the name of the complainant and his brothers.

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Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB Range, Ludhiana. Acting on his complaint, a VB team laid a trap during which Inspector Shubham was caught taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Ludhiana, and further probe into the matter is under progress.