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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana MC officials asked to present records of action against illegal constructions

Ludhiana MC officials asked to present records of action against illegal constructions

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:12 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The five machines estimated to cost around Rs 3.12 lakh were sanctioned on the recommendation of Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) building branch officials have been summoned by the Joint Commissioner along with records of action taken against unauthorised construction in Zone C since January.

The action comes after repeated complaints by the public. The meeting has been called amid growing concerns over illegal residential, commercial and industrial constructions in the city. Despite repeated directions from senior city officials to take strict action, residents have continued to complain that illegal construction work is going on unchecked in several areas.

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In an official communication, Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot directed the assistant town planner (ATP) of Zone C to appear with detailed records of notices, challans, sealing orders and demolition action taken against violators. Officials were asked to submit the number of illegal construction cases detected and the status of each case.

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The civic body sought a category-wise report of the buildings under scrutiny, including whether the structures are residential, commercial or industrial. Officials were directed to produce records of complaints received from the public and the action taken on each complaint. The notice states that stopping illegal construction, issuing notices, sealing unauthorised buildings and carrying out demolition are the primary responsibilities of the building branch.

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