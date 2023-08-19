Ludhiana MC organises plantation drive

Ludhiana: The MC organised a plantation drive under 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign on Friday. The drive was organised in the park/green belt area situated near Baba Ishar Singh Senior Secondary School at BRS Nagar. MC Joint Commissioner Sonam Chaudhary also participated in the plantation drive. She said a total of 100 gulmohar and jacaranda trees were planted under the drive. TNS
Honorary DLitt for DBU Chancellor
Mandi Gobindgarh: Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor of Desh Bhagat University, has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Literature (DLitt) degree in recognition of his leadership in the field of education. According to a press release, he was conferred the degree by Techno India University, West Bengal, at its convocation organised at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.
