Ludhiana MC organises ‘zero waste’ event

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

With an aim to discourage the residents from using banned single-use plastic items, the Municipal Corporation (MC) in association with the Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust organised a ‘zero waste’ programme in the Haibowal area.

The awareness event was held under the banner of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ wherein the participants were apprised about source segregation of wet and dry waste, composting of wet waste at houses, etc. The participants also paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons (Chaar Sahibzaade) to mark ‘Veer Bal Diwas’. During the event, a langar was served to participants in leaf plates.

MC Health Officer Vipal Malhotra and Community Development Officer Maheshwar Singh stated that awareness programmes were being organised to sensitise the residents about waste segregation and appealing them to stop the use of banned plastic single-use items. The residents are also being urged to stop using banned plastic carry bags and carry cloth/jute bags to the markets when they move out to make purchases.

MC Commissioner (officiating) Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to the residents to support the civic body in improving solid waste management in the city.