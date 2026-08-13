Ludhiana MC panel inspects Kitchlu Nagar road cave-in site

The Operations and Maintenance (O&M) cell committee of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, led by Deputy Mayor Prince Johar inspected the road cave-in site in Kitchlu Nagar here and recommended strict action against the cable company, if found guilty during the detailed inquiry.

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Chairman of the committee Deputy Mayor Prince Johar was accompanied by other members, including councillors Maninder Kaur Ghumman, Jagdish Lal Disha, Nandini Jairath and Jaspreet Kaur.

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They said it had come to their knowledge that the recent road cave-in incident occurred due to laying of underground wires by some cable company/agency.

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Further, the committee members recommended that an FIR should be lodged against the said cable company/agency, if they were found guilty for the incident during a proper inquiry into the matter. In that case, the company should also be made liable to pay damages incurred by the civic body to repair the site.

The Deputy Mayor said it was a serious matter and accountability should be fixed. The committee members have sought proper inquiry into the matter.

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He said in coming days, more meetings of the committee would be convened to improve the infrastructure for residents.