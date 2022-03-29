Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs1,034 cr for next fiscal

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs1,034 cr for next fiscal

Councillors argue during the MC House meeting in Ludhiana on Monday. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 28

Amid the stormy meeting wherein heated arguments between newly elected AAP MLAs and councillors along with the Mayor were witnessed, an estimated budget of Rs 1034.23 crore for the upcoming financial year 2022-23 has been approved by the MC House on Monday.

The MC is expecting to generate a maximum income of Rs 550 crore of budget from GST share during 2022-23. It aims to generate Rs 22.50 crore from advertisements, Rs 130 crore from the property tax, Rs 100 crore from the water supply and sewerage charges, Rs 45 crore from the excise duty.

AAP MLAs during the MC House meeting.

Out of the total estimated budget of Rs 1034.23 crore for 2022-23, the MC aims to spend 502.28 crore (48.65%) on development and other committed expenditures, Rs 500 crore (48.44%) on establishment and Rs 30 crore (2.91%) on contingency.

As soon as the MC Secretary started reading the budget agenda on the instructions of Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, newly elected AAP MLAs started raising questions over low income from property tax, advertisements, building composition fee, tehbazari, etc.

AAP MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola, Ashok Parashar Pappi and others raised questions about the low-income generation from advertisements. Parashar questioned why 50 per cent relaxation was given to the advertising firm by ignoring poor people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said around 155 advertisement hoardings have been installed illegally. Gurpreet Gogi demanded from the MC House to dissolve the advertisement committee and form a new committee to generate more revenue.

Parashar also raised objections over handing over of Rakh Bagh to a private firm that sublet the park operations to another firm. He demanded action in this regard so that people can avail facilities without any inconvenience at the park.

The situation turned tense during the meeting when AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi passed a few comments after which the proceedings of House meeting were stopped by the councillors for some time.

When MLA Gogi raised questions over building regularisation fees, demanding a one-time settlement policy, he entered into arguments with Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu. Gogi said the AAP government would fix the mismanagement created by the last Congress government. Meanwhile, a councillor interrupted and asked Gogi not to blame the Mayor. Gogi then advised that councillor not to flatter. He then passed another remark to the councillor who was opposing him that “you are enemy of the city”.

The councillors then stood up from their chairs and a few also tried to come on stage to mark their protest against Gogi. The police came on the stage and controlled the situation.

Coming in support of the councillors, Mayor Sandhu asked the MC House to condemn Gogi’s words. The councillors demanded from Gogi to take back his words otherwise meeting would not be resumed and the budget agenda would be approved without further discussion.

However, Gogi said he did not use any derogatory remarks towards the councillors but he spoke the truth and his words were misinterpretted. The meeting proceedings were resumed only after Gogi tendered an apology before the House. The situation then became normal in the meeting.

AAP MLAs asked the MC House to take concrete steps to bring transparency and stop overcharging at parking lots. MLA Madan Lal Bagga demanded the elimination of mafias in parking lots.

The MC House had given nod to the estimated annual budget of Rs 1064.85 crore for 2021-22, while the government had sanctioned Rs 992 crore. The MC is struggling to meet the income target for the current financial year that would end on March 31.

The estimated budget agenda for 2022-23, approved by MC House, will be sent to the Department of Local Government for final approval.

