Ludhiana MC plans to set up plant to improve air pollution

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

The Municipal Corporation has sought an expression of interest (EOI) from the firms concerned to set up a plant to improve the air quality in the city on the lines of Lucknow. Officials said there was a proposal to set up a plant for the mitigation of air pollution by reducing levels of Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10.

An MC official said the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 generally remain high in the air in the city and these need to be reduced. The estimated cost of the project under the National Clean Air Programme would be around Rs 4.29 crore. At present, an expression of interest has been sought to set up one plant. Later, the MC can plan to set up more such plants in the future, depending upon the success of the first one.

MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said they had uploaded documents, seeking an expression of interest for the project from companies. During the process, whatever company would offer the best technology, further steps to set up such a plant would be taken accordingly.